GRASAG In Turmoil; Nine Institutions Threaten To Withdraw Membership

Related Stories The controversies surrounding the 23rd Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) National Delegates Congress appear to be far from over as Presidents of nine (9) member Institutions of the Association have threatened to withdraw their membership.



The Presidents include: Mr Ato Brown from University of Ghana, Legon; Mr Abraham Poku-Adu from KNUST, Mr Mahama Alhassan from UDS, Mr Jonas Adarkwah from UMaT, Mr Samuel Nimako from Methodist University College (Organizer signed for president), Mr Isa Haki from GIJ (Gen. Sec. signed for president), Mr Stephen Osei Akyiam from UEW, Mr Louis Amankwah from Ghana Telecom University College, Mr Anthony Baidoo from UENR.



According to them, they have observed that the processes leading to the election of a new president of the association is skewed in favor of one candidate.



“We are of the considered opinion that the processes leading to the elections of our next GRASAG leaders have been painfully skewed against the expected space for a healthy competition of ideas and unionism,” the statement said.



They are calling on the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the GRASAG to quickly act to rectify the abnormalities.



Failure to do so may compel them to declare as invalid the outcome of the 2017 GRASAG National elections.



“In the interim, we would be compelled by the impeachable forces of conscience to declare invalid any outcome of this very desperate mechanism to injection sectarian objectives onto our GRASAG goals,” they added.



Further the leadership of the nine local institutions vowed to form an interim management of GRASAG whiles they call for a fair and competitive congress to choose their leaders.





