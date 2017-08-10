Over 20% Of Pupils Enter School At Wrong Ages

Related Stories Mr. Fakor Disu, the Coordinator of the Communication for Development (C4D) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has disclosed that there are over 20 per cent of Ghanaian children that have not enrolled at kindergarten at the right age.



Speaking at a workshop for education officers and stakeholders at Kumasi on the theme, “Promoting Right Age Enrolment, Retention and Completion through Safe School Approaches and Practices,” Mr. Fakor said, notwithstanding, the immense role being played by government, through the Ministry of Education and the GES to promote education, there was still more work to be done on promoting children’s enrolment, retention and completion of school.



“It is the responsibility of all of us to support the enrolment of children at school at the right age and to ensure that the children receive the best of education.



“I must report that the current 79.5per cent net enrolment rate of children at KG is not good enough and so there is the need for us to work harder on it as education workers and stakeholders,” Mr. Fakor said.



He reiterated the need for teachers and education officers to intensify their sensitisation programmes through stakeholder meetings, community engagements and mass media so as to get all school-age children in school and to ensure that they stayed in school till completion.





