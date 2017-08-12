Gov't Considering Scrapping BECE - Oppong Nkrumah

Related Stories A deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is considering the cancellation of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which promotes Junior High School (JHS) students to Senior High Schools in the country.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this on Abusua FM’s 'Abusua NKomo' show hosted by Kwame Adinkra during his tour in the Ashanti Region.



According to the Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament of Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, government's intention is to make the basic education system automatic for JHS students.



He said government is considering plans to in the future cancel Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that enable pupils in the basic schools gain admission into Senior High Schools (SHS).



He indicated that government’s motive behind the decision is to get every Ghanaian school going child enrolled in Senior High School education.



The decision when implemented will see no Ghanaian child denied access to the free SHS education promised by the NPP government and which takes effect in September.



He added that the plan will see all JHS students being assessed by their performance in class which will see the brilliant ones promoted to SHS and those with poor performance being repeated till they put up good performance.