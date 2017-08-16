Adjen Kotoku SHS Gets Rain Water Harvester From Voltic Ghana Ltd

Related Stories Voltic Ghana Limited has constructed rain water harvester for the Kotoku Senior High School located near Medie in the Greater Accra region.



For a very long time, access to portable water has been a challenge to the school but with Voltic’s intervention, the delivery of 10000 liters of water would be delivered to over 300 pupils.



The Headmaster of the School, Mr. Eli Komla Mortor in his welcome address mentioned that before Voltic Ghana Limited stepped in to help them, the school was purchasing almost GHS 200.00 worth of water per week.



"I am beyond joy seeing this project materialize just after three months of Voltic's promise to the school. Aside Voltic removing the weekly financial burden of purchasing water, my pupils especially the the girls can now comfortably learn while in school with the understanding that there is water for their use at any time."



The water project which fulfills Voltic's mission of refreshing Ghana every day and making communities a better place for all, was borne out of the Water Day celebrations in March which centered on the theme "Why waste water?"



Voltic, recognizing the school's challenge with water, promised to demonstrate the usefulness of rain water which otherwise goes to waste.



Joyce Ahiadorme, the Sustainability Affairs Manager of Voltic who handed over the project to the school indicated that rain water harvesting has been adopted by many homes in Ghana and other water stressed regions, making it possible for thousands of homes to have access to water.



She indicated that "understanding that the project benefits over 300 pupils and lessens the financial burden of the school is a joy to us at Voltic.



Since research has proven that women and girls are the most affected by the scarcity of water , Voltic is happy to support the pupils of the school, most especially the girls who would during their menstrual periods have the peace of mind to concentrate on their studies and contribute meaningfully to society in the future".



The handing over event brought together the Director of Education at Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality, Mr. Adu Akuffo, the Assemblyman of Adjen Kotoku Electoral Area, Mr. Marbell Charway, local chiefs, pupils and employees of Voltic Ghana Limited