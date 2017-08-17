NSS Embarks On A Nationwide Capacity Building

Related Stories The Deputy Executive Director of National Service Scheme Dr. Gifty Oware-Aboagye, on Wednesday 16th August launched a 2 day Capacity Building Workshop for Prospective National Service Personnel (NSPs) in the Central Regional capital.



The nationwide workshop which has so far been conducted in 5 regions helps train the Prospective Service Personnel (NSPs) how to carry themselves during service.



Addressing the media, Dr. Oware-Aboagye said, the workshop was as results of concerns the Scheme received from user agencies during a stakeholders conference earlier this year on the National Service Personnel (NSPs) input during the service, hence the need for this workshop.



Therefore the Scheme in collaboration with United Wealth and other partners such as, African Internship Academy, Google Ghana, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, Ecobank, GCB helped organized the workshop to train the Prospective National Service Personnel (NSPs) in soft skills such us report writing, sending emails, time management, attitude at work among others.



In conclusion, she said the Ag. Executive Director Hon. Mustapha Ussif and his deputies are putting thing things in place to help ease the queue personnel go before and during service and they are putting adequate measures in place to ensure NSPs give it all to the nation during service.



