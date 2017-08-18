Free SHS Will Make Students Lazy – Bishop Bonegas

Related Stories Founder of Great Fire Pentecostal International Ministry, Daniel Kissi Bonegas, says the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Free SHS programme will make students lazy.



The man of God stated that in order to ensure an effective and efficient free education system in Ghana, the government should enroll only students with aggregates 6-10 into the free education system.



Speaking to Roman Fada on Atinka FM’s mid morning show, "Aduma oo", Bishop Bonegas stated that nothing will compel a student who knows that his/her parents will not pay a dime throughout her secondary education to be serious with studies.



According to him, compelling students to attain between aggregates 6-10 before enrolling them on the free education system will go a long way to reduce teenage pregnancy, immorality among others in teenagers.



He added that education is the most expensive commodity in other countries hence the seriousness in the foreign educational systems.





