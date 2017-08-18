TUWAG angry Over Delay In Appointing Governing Councils For Technical Universities

Related Stories The Technical University Workers Association of Ghana (TUWAG) on Friday expressed displeasure over undue delay by Government to appoint the Governing Councils of the various technical universities.



It said since the promulgation of the Technical University Act, 2016, Act 922, which transformed most of the Polytechnics into Technical Universities (TUs) effective September 2016, Government had not constituted Governing Councils to give strategic direction for a smooth take-off.



“This we are seriously not happy about since it is affecting the management of our institutions in terms of appointment of key officers, promotion of staff and graduation of our students,” it emphasised.



It, therefore, called on the Government to expeditiously constitute the Governing Councils of the TUs because the delay was adversely affecting the smooth management of the universities.



Nana Kwapong Offei-Boohene, the National President of TUWAG, made the call when addressing delegates at the Second Triennial Congress of TUWAG at the Accra Technical University,



He also appealed to the Government to expedite the process to convert Wa and Bolgatanga Polytechnics into Technical Universities, to prevent the southward drift of students, which could collapse the two aforementioned polytechnics.



The two-day congress is on the theme: “The Role of Ghanaian Workers as an Engine for National Development”.



Nana Offei-Boohene also asked approving authorities to urgently approve the condition of services and scheme of service of workers of polytechnics to engender high productivity.



The meeting elected a seven-member national executive to steer the affairs of the Association for the next three years.



They comprised; Nana Kwapong Offei-Boohene, the President, Mr Phanuel Kuddu, the Vice President and Mr Bernard Kwame Mussey, the General-Secretary.



The rest are; Mr Fred Alpha Adams, Deputy General Secretary, Mr Abdallah Baba Ibrahim, Financial Secretary, Mr Kofi Abrefa, Organising Secretary and Madam Rejoice Segbe, Deputy Organising Secretary.



Mr Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, implored members of the Association to work closely with Organised Labour to form a formidable platform to advance the welfare of workers in the country.



“We are aware that this world is an arena of interests and those who advance their interests are those who are organised and politically aware of their environment.



“The unity and solidarity of working people is what will get us organised into a united cadre ready to promote, advance and protect the interest of workers,” he stressed.



He added that in order to realise their potentials they were supposed to work together as an organised force to achieve their common objectives.



Professor Sylvester Achio, the Vice Chancellor of the Accra Technical University, who chaired the function, urged the members of the Association to use dialogue instead of radical approach in advancing their cause.



He said workers of the various Technical Universities played very important roles in administering the institutions and, therefore, they must work closely with management to ensure the smooth running of the universities.