Students Lose Nothing If They Don’t Use Phones – I.K Gyasi

Related Stories A retired educationist, I.K Gyasi, has stated that students in primary and senior high schools will not lose anything if they do not use mobile phones in schools.



His comment is in response to calls for a review of the policy that bans the use of mobile phones in primary and senior high schools.



According to those espousing the idea, the use of smart phones will aid students due to the advancement in Information Communication Technology (ICT). They also think it’s the best medium for communication and research.



But speaking to Class News, Mr Gyasi said the mobile phone will be an unnecessary cost on parents and the schools.



He said, “It can be a very good educational tool but it isn’t all one hundred per cent good. I fear that if we will have a mass use of the mobile phone by these students, pressure will mount on parents. Students will ask their parents to buy the most expensive smartphones for them. How are we sure that the students will be more concerned about the use of the phone for educational purposes and not just to tutelage and numerate ideas about sex and other things?



“No matter how strong a mobile phone battery is, it has to be charged and if we have all these children using mobile phones and charging them, the cost to the school can be very enormous. I do not think even in modern times students will lose much if they are not allowed to use mobile phones.”