Free SHS Must Succeed - TEWU

Related Stories Mr. Augustine Saakuur-Karbo, General Secretary, Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), has told workers especially members of the union to see the government’s free Senior High School (SHS) scheme as a major national programme which must be accomplished at all cost.



He has therefore called on workers in educational institutions to work hard to ensure that the programme succeed on a sustainable basis.



Mr. Saakuur-Karbo was addressing TEWU members at separate meetings in Cape Coast and Sekondi/ Takoradi in the Western Region to round off his countrywide tour to educational institutions to educate members on the essence of President Akufo Addo’s call for attitudinal change and union affairs.



He said the free SHS programme transcended beyond partisan considerations because Ghanaians have embraced it to enhance the country’s manpower resources.



It closes the chapter on education for the privileged few whose parents were well to do and opened the floodgates for prospective students whose parents were not rich and could not hitherto send their wards to school because of financial constraints, he said.



He said the TEWU leadership was in the process of positioning the Union to be the preferred and reliable union and has drawn a five-year strategic plan, among others, to develop the skills of members and to promote efficiency.



Mr. Saakuur-Karbo said contributors to the TEWU Fund would now have the opportunity to acquire household appliances including electrical gadgets on hire purchase.



He advised workers to establish good working relations with their employees in order to create congenial atmosphere for higher productivity, and advised them to refrain from drunkenness, lateness and malingering.



He also advised Management on the other hand to provide incentives to workers through promotions, bonuses and even commendation letters to boost their morale.