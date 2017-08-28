BECE Would Be Scrapped  Soon – NPP MP Optimistic

Related Stories Member of Parliament [MP] for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Hon. Kyeremanteng Kwabena Agyarko has assured his government will in the near future scrap the Basic Education Certificate Examination [BECE].



He said this will enable Junior High School (JHS) students enrol into Senior High School [SHS] without sitting for the mandatory BECE to determine their fate in life.



Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Hon. Agyarko aggressively argued he gets perturbed when members of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] keep making noise that Akufo-Addo cannot implement his free SHS which will be starting this September.



“Choice as they say is priority, therefore I trust President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo- Addo would achieve his itinerary. . . he will not pay fifty-one [51] million Ghana cedis to Alfred Agbesi Woyome without proper accounts given, rather he will use it on our future leaders,” he said.



A deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah earlier this month said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was considering the cancellation of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which promotes Junior High School (JHS) students to Senior High Schools in the country.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this on Abusua FM’s 'Abusua Nkomo' show hosted by Kwame Adinkra during his tour in the Ashanti Region.



According to the Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament of Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, government's intention is to make the basic education system automatic for JHS students.



He said government is considering plans to in the future cancel Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that enable pupils in the basic schools gain admission into Senior High Schools (SHS).



He indicated that government’s motive behind the decision is to get every Ghanaian school going child enrolled in Senior High School education.