Central University Introduces ICM-UK Programmes

The BDC, which is an accredited study center of the Institute of Commercial Management (ICM-UK, is offering courses in Journalism and Media Studies, Human Resources Management, Marketing, Accounting and Finance, and Professional Computing.



The Center has also introduced programmes to prepare WASSCE and SSSCE students for admission into the University through an effective, well-coordinated Remedial course in the Core subjects of Maths, English, Core Science, Social Studies Elective Maths, and Economics.



“These two programs are run concurrently to offer WASSCE Remedial students the opportunity to obtain Certificate and Diploma qualifications that offer them direct admission into Central University, having successfully passed all the subjects.



“The advantages of this model is not only to obtain an international certificate in addition to a degree from the Central University, but also to afford students who could not enter the University with their mates in the Senior High Schools, the opportunity to join them at the appropriate level in Central University,” a statement from the University said.



Admission Requirements (For both Remedial and ICM Programs)



West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) holders

Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE)

Advanced Business Certificate Examination (ABCE) holders

General Business Certificate Examination (GBCE) holders.



Program Duration:



The Remedial program prepares students to sit for the November/December WASSCE of WAEC which runs from November 2017 to August 2017. The program is designed with intensive tuition, class work and formative assessments to adequately prepare students.



Subjects are taught by experienced tutors and examiners of the West Africa Examination Council.



The ICM is a 6 to 8 month program that gives students the flexibility to write examination either in March 2018 or June 2018 for admission into Central University in September 2018.



How to Apply:



Application forms may be obtained from the Finance Office of the University Campus at Mataheko, near Kaneshie First Light, Accra or email:

Applicants may download the form from the University’s website at www.central.edu.gh



All completed forms are to be submitted to the Business Development Center, at Mataheko, near Kaneshie First Light, Accra.



MATURE APPLICANTS



Persons who are 25 years old and above and wish to enter Central University may complete application form at the Business Development Centre for enrolment into the Mature Access Course.



This course is run from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Fridays; and 8:00am to 5:00pm on Saturdays for a period of six weeks at the University’s campus at Mataheko, near Kaneshie First Light, Accra. Successful candidates may obtain admission to read any of the following degree programs:



* Human Resources Management

* Accounting

* Banking and Finance

* Agri-Business

* Management Studies

* Marketing

* Economics

* Environment and Development Studies

* Communication Studies

* Theology

* Family Counseling

