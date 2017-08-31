Poverty Will No More Be Hindrance To Quality Education – Yankah

Prof. Yankah Related Stories Lack of money by parents should no longer be a barrier to quality senior high school education in Ghana, Minister of State-designate in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, has said.



Prof Yankah, who was speaking on Thursday, August 31, at the launch of the official logo for government’s free SHS policy which begins September 2017 emphasized that: “Poverty, gender deprivation, should no longer be barriers to quality education.”



He said the government is ready to ensure a “fair and just society and equal opportunities for all irrespective of family circumstances”.



He stressed that the “expected expansion to quality education will be achieved without compromising on quality”.



Prof Yankah explained that the package comes with qualitative instructional material, improvement in school infrastructure as well as teacher motivation and capacity building.



He said free education is the foundation for national development and inspires students from diverse backgrounds to aspire to expand their knowledge for the benefit of society.



He said: “The free SHS adds value to prevailing free primary and junior high school policies to make pre-tertiary education a totally free undertaking that should eventually position Ghana to enhance the quality of its human capital to boost national development.