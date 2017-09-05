Students Who Fail In English And Maths Not Qualified For Free SHS

Parents have besieged the premises of the Education Ministry to seek placement for their wards Related Stories Students who fails in English and Mathematics in the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will not be placed in any Senior High School (SHS).



The National Coordinator of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System, (CSSPS), Mark Sasu-Mensah revealed that, obtaining 9 which is fail in both subjects automatically disqualifies the student.



Barely 24 hours after the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced that it had released the placements for students who took the 2017 BECE, the website set up for parents and their wards to check their Senior High School (SHS) admissions list suffered technical hitches.



Persons seeking to access the website were greeted with error notices or secured access after several attempts.



According to some prospective SHS students, the situation has created a lot of inconvenience for them as they have to make regular visits to internet cafes to try to access their placements online.



Others who have not been placed yet are also frustrated they have to beat a 48-hour deadline given by the GES to make their preferred choice of school from options provided on the website.



But Mark Sasu-Mensah on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Tuesday said, all the challenges faced has been resolved.



He indicated that, students who have not been placed in any school should go to Cssps.gov.gh to pick a school of their choice.



The CSSPS National Coordinator appealed to parents and students not to panic because they are working around the clock to resolve the situation.



Mark Sasu-Mensah said the despite the challenges being experienced, he is optimistic the academic calendar will not be negatively affected.