Deadline For SHS Placements Extended To September 30

Related Stories The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for the placement of students in Senior High Schools (SHS) to September 30, 2017.



The Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh made this known in a statement issued on Friday evening.



"The deadline for accessing the internet to complete the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) process has been extended to the end of September 2017."



"The website for accessing the placement is www.cssps.gov.gh



"The Ministry assures parents and guardians that no child who qualified to be placed in a public senior high school, will be left behind. Thank you for your patience and support," the statement said.



This makes it the forth time that the deadline for the placement has been extended within the last one week aimed at ensuring that no student was left behind.



Background



The Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) initially encountered some challenges, with error notices greeting some BECE graduates who had been trying, since September 1, to access the website for self-placement.



But the government said these problems had been addressed, following the setting up of a new website.



The original website for the self-placement, www.myjhsresult.net, now contains a link that directs users to the new website, www.cssps.gov.gh.



The issues with the CSSPS began following the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) announcement of an extension for the placement of BECE candidates, after it emerged that over 100,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed.



The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online, and select an option available during the extended window.



Prior to the extension to September ending, parents had up to midnight of Friday, September 8, 2017, to register their wards online.