Free SHS: Parents Besiege Schools

Library Image Related Stories Hundreds of parents stormed various senior high schools (SHS) across the country on Monday, 11 September 2017 to complete the full admission process for their wards as government’s Free SHS policy kicks off.



Some parents had queued in the schools as early as 2:00am, waiting for the school to officially open in the morning to present admission letters and also receive prospectus for their wards.



Three hundred and seventy thousand students have so far been placed into SHSs across the country.



According to the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, 25,000 students are yet to be placed and that is why his ministry has extended the placement process to the end of the month.



The 376,000 is out of a total of 427,000 students who qualified for admission into SHSs for this year.



About 156,000 students did not get placement by the computerised system and were given the opportunity to do self-selection.



Last week, Dr Adutwum said schools were scheduled to re-open on Monday, 11 September 2017 and, therefore, urged heads of the various schools to make themselves available to the students to present their admission letters and register for the academic year.