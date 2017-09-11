Bedbugs Control: POJOSS Rejects “Chopbox”...

Library Image Related Stories The Pope John Senior High School (POJOSS) in Koforidua has rejected wooden “Chopbox” brought to the school by some beneficiaries of Free Senior School (SHS) on Monday.



School authorities explained that the decision is part of effort to control bedbugs infestation in the School.



Also, as part of 39 list of items in prospectus, each fresh student is expected to buy two (2) insecticide spray (Boarding students), while each day student is also expected to provide one (1) insecticide spray for the control of bedbugs.



RUSH FOR PROSPECTUS

A total of 585 fresh students have been placed at Pope John SHS.



Several Parents rushed to the School Monday with their wards to collect prospectus and fulfil other requirements to validate their wards admission status in an atmosphere of anxiety and excitement.



Parents were asked to submit Photocopying of NHIA cards, Result Slips, and Date of Birth.



Addressing the Parents, the Headmistress of POJOSS, Benedicta Foli said the students have two weeks to fulfil all admission requirements or risk forfeiting their Free SHS status.



She added that, for the interim, Boarding facilities in the school are reserve of students from outside Koforidua and its environs.



The Headmistress also stared that POJOSS is a Catholic School therefore regardless of the religious background of students, they will attend Catholic Mass.



Prohibitions

According to the School Authorities, any student busted for jumping wall will be fined ten bags of cement.



Also, use of mobile mobile phones and other unapproved electrical gadgets are not allowed.



Students with funny haircuts and bad dressings will be turned away to do the right thing.



PARENTS REACTION.

Most of the parents commended government for the policy but want more boarding facilities built to accommodate students who want to be in boarding school.



SCHOOL YET TO RECEIVE ITS FUND

The Pope John SHS is yet to receive its share of the first trench of disbursement for the Free SHS programme creating anxiety among school authorities though optimistic of receiving by close of the day.