Implement Free SHS With Us - Private School Owners To Government

Related Stories Owners of private Senior High Schools in Tamale have made a passionate appeal to the government to outsource the “Free SHS” placement to them.



According to them, outsourcing the placement and extending scholarship packages to the beneficiaries will sustain private schools.



The Proprietor of City Senior High School at Target, Musah Sulemana on behalf of his colleagues made the appeal in a Citi News interview.



He lauded implementation of the Free SHS policy but emphasized the need for government to partner with private schools to make it feasible.



“Our biggest problem is getting fresh students and we are appealing to government to address our concerns,” he stressed.



“Schools have reopened and the private senior schools we are not getting students in terms of admissions.”



“Initially we were told that there would be cutoffs in terms of admissions and our fear is that some of the private senior schools might fold up if government does not get some of the students to our schools and pay for their bills,” Musah Sulemana bemoaned.



Musah Sulemana called for the depoliticization of the Free SHS policy implementation and expressed private senior school owners commitment to ensure its success.



Meanwhile, authorities of public Senior High Schools in Tamale have resorted to verifying students placements manually.



The situation has created long queues at the various Senior High Schools compelling students from far away to spend long hours and also delaying the process.



Reason being that the school authorities are unable to access passwords given to them to authenticate the placements in view of the prevalence of hacking in the educational sector.



School heads of public Senior Schools in the Tamale Metropolis are tight lipped on the ongoing manual confirmation exercise.