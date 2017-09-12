Free SHS Students Storm Schools

Related Stories The First batch of junior high school (JHS) graduates to benefit from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s Free SHS policy has begun reporting to their various schools in the Tema metropolis of the Greater Accra Region to begin the process for their enrollments.



School authorities have set up desks (enrollment centres) that receive and process applications and requirements and other help desks to address any challenges relating to the placement system.



They have again mounted canopies where the students come to register and ensure that they have admission prospectuses.



Names of all students posted to the schools have been pasted on notice boards for them to check before beginning registration, which have made their admission process very smooth, unlike previously where parents/guardins and children/wards had to struggle to go through the registration process.



Visits to some schools on Monday revealed that whilst some students reported with their personal belongings with intent to start lessons immediately, others only came to complete the registration process before they would return with their personal effects.



At the Tema Senior High School where a total of 614 students were posted, the atmosphere was very serene with several parents and guardians and their children/wards trooping in and out to have the registrations done so that they could enjoy the Free SHS policy.



A parent told Daily Guide, “My child is placed here and I am done with the registration and going to prepare him to return so that he can start classes.”



Meanwhile, some students who were posted through the second placement to the school were asked to go back and return on Tuesday to check their names on the notice board.



At the Chemu SHS, a total of 538 fresh students had been placed to study various courses.



Several parents rushed to the school on Monday with their children to collect prospectus and fulfill other requirements to validate their admission statuses in a mixed atmosphere of anxiety and excitement.



Parents were asked to submit photocopies of NHIA cards, result slips and dates of birth as part of the registration process.



The situation was not different at the Ashaiman SHS where some beneficiaries expressed their excitement about the Free SHS progamme.



Some parents also thanked President Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as well as the school authority for the measures put in place to ensure that the registration process is hustle-free.



However, some students were yet to confirm the schools they had been placed in.



The Free SHS programme is a long-held campaign promise by Nana Addo and his NPP that seeks to offer every Ghanaian child access to at least SHS education.



The programme will be formally launched on today, September 12, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.