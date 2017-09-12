Internet Glitches Delay Free SHS Registration

Related Stories Glitches in online registration has slowed down admission processes for free Senior High School students in Ho on Monday.



Mrs Agness Afonu, Headmistress of Mawuko Girls Senior High School, where a total of 640 students are expected to enrol, told the Ghana News Agency she has directed the School’s Registrar to print out the admission forms for manual registration to speed up the process.



She said the School was yet to receive the proposed funds for the implementation of the process and asked parents to exercise restraint.



At Mawuli School, parents and students were spotted scattered around the administration block as early as 0500 hours with many complaining about the slow admission process.



The School authorities refused to talk to the media but the GNA gathered that about 601 students were slated for admission.



Mr Emmanuel Susu Atieogbe, a first year student from Mount Olivet Methodist Academy in Accra, said he had completed his registration on Friday, but was waiting to be assigned his house of residence.



At the OLA Senior High School, about 100 students were admitted at about 1130 hours with many more around the administration block waiting to be attended to.



Mrs Benedicta Afesi, Headmistress of the School, said the process was smooth and that all 650 students would be admitted in time.



Some of the items in the student’s kit list are mattress, beddings, toiletries, and cutleries.