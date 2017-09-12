Dr. Ayew Afriyie Supports Continuing SHS Students With GH₵30, 000

Related Stories Needy but brilliant continuous students in Effiduase-Asokore in the Ashanti Region have received financial support from the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie to enable them to return to school for the 2017/2018 academic year.



A total of 75 students selected from impoverished families will benefit from the GH₵30, 000.00 donation from the MP’s own purse. The gesture, according to constituency leadership, is the first of its kind from a sitting MP.



While continuing Senior High school students will receive GHC300.00 each, tertiary students will take home GHC1000.00 each to support the payment of their fees.



Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie in an interview with Peacefmonline.com indicated that the idea of the support was to push forward President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo’s educational policy.



“Education is my priority, so even though my MP’s common fund is not yet in, I have given GH₵30, 000 for needy but brilliant students. For the first time in the constituency nothing has happened like that before"



"...It’s a good thing, its solidarity for the president's commitment to education and as an MP, I have takena cue. For the short term, I am going to support parents in the line of education,” he said.



He however impressed on the beneficiaries to cultivate the spirit of discipline, determination, and hard work in order to achieve their dreams and ambitions.