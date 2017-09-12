PHOTOS: Free SHS Bag?   

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, describing the programme as the means to creating a society of opportunities and empowerment for every citizen.



At a ceremony at the West Africa Senior High School, the President noted that he made the Free SHS pledge “because I know that knowledge and talent are not for the rich and privileged alone, and that free education widens the gates of opportunities to every child, especially those whose talents are arrested because of poverty.”



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured that his government “will fund the cost of public Senior High Schools for all those who qualify for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year onwards.”



Spelling out the details of the policy, “so that no one in Ghana is left in any doubts”, President Akufo-Addo explained that “by free SHS, we mean that, in addition to tuition which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science centre fees, no computer lab fees, no examination fees, no utility fees; there will be free textbooks, free boarding and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.”



The President added further that “Free SHS will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the high school level. I also want to state clearly again that we have a well-thought out plan that involves the building of new public Senior High Schools and cluster public Senior High Schools”.



President Akufo-Addo made this known for the first time on Saturday, February 11, 2017, when, as the Special Guest of Honour, he delivered a speech at the 60th Anniversary celebration of Okuapeman School.



Peacefmonline.com has chanced on some pictures of schools bags that will be distributed to students as part of the policy.



