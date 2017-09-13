Free SHS: Aburi SECTECH Refunds GHC45 PTA Fees To Parents

Related Stories School Authorities at the Aburi Senior High Technical School have begun refunding GHC45 they collected as PTA dues and cost of other materials from parents whose wards have enrolled under the Free SHS program.



According to the Headmaster of the School, Ebenezer Asiedu Acheampong, most infrastructure in the school were funded by the PTA and currently funding their biggest Assembly Hall hence students were asked to pay GHC10 PTA dues and other monies totalling GHC45 voluntarily, but the matter has been blown out of proportion and so notices have been posted for a refund of the monies to parents.



The headmaster said 650 students were requested by the school but 880 were posted there, out of which 700 have reported.



@ Benkum SHS



The Regional Minister also visited Benkum SHS where 886 students have been placed, more than the 600 requested by the school. The headmaster of the School Emmanuel Antwi told the minister the school will improvise to admit all the students.



@ Okuapeman SHS



At Okuapeman SHS, Headmaster of the School, Daniel Afari, told the entourage 777 students have been placed and so far over 500 have reported and admitted. He said their only challenge is inadequate dormitories to accommodate the number of female students wanting to be boarders.The headmaster said most GETFUNd projects in the school have stalled. He said as at 10 am Tuesday, the school had not received any amount from the Education Ministry.



@ Nifa SHS



The Headmaster of Nifa SHS, Dr.Philip Victor Akoto said the school requested for 870 fresh students but 807 have so far been placed. He said the school has the capacity to take 750 out of the total number as boarders. He said the school has received some amount of money from the Ministry of Education for the program.



@ Mampong Presby SHS.



The headmaster, Dr.Bismark Anyane Gyau, stated that 600 students were requested but 988 have been placed. 751 have so far reported for their prospectus out of which 109 made up of 55 males and 54 females have started school. He also cited inadequate accommodation as a major challenge adding that many GETFUND projects have stalled. The headmaster said the school has received the 20% disbursement for the first tranche. He expressed satisfaction about the smooth take off of the policy in the region so far despite the infrastructural challenges. He, however, said the government will address the infrastructural challenges forth with.



The Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor asked the School authorities to stop charging PTA fees for now.