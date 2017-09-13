Pay Desks Fees Or Children Stand – La Presec Headmaster

Headmaster of the school, Samuel Salamat said most of their desks have broken down Related Stories Authorities at the Presbyterian Senior High School in La, Accra, are asking parents to pay desk fees or their children will have to stand when teaching begins.



According to authorities of the school, parents who are unable to pay for desk fees may have their wards stand in the classroom until government provides them with desks.



Parents who are registering their wards have been asked to pay 80 Ghana Cedis and 48 Ghana cedis for dusters and other utility fees.



Some parents who spoke to Starr News said though the payment is optional, they are being forced to pay against their will because refusal to pay will mean your ward will stand and learn.



Samuel Salamat, headmaster of Presbyterian High School told Starr News that most of their desks have broken down and until new ones are provided by government, parents must help repair the broken down ones.



“We are not asking students to pay anything, we are only asking parents to make voluntary contribution to repair broken down desks before classes start,” the headmaster told Starr News’ Daniel Lartey.



He added that the free SHS policy is not against parents contributing to the welfare of schools.



“The free SHS policy is not against parents making contribution provided it is not compulsory.”



The demand by authorities of the school comes as the free SHS policy started on Monday across the country.



The policy takes care of tuition, utilities, feeding and uniforms for the students.