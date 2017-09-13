Free SHS Will Collapse Our Schools; Private School Heads Complain

Related Stories The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary schools(CHASS) have expressed disappointment at the implementation of the Free SHS policy saying that private schools have been treated unfairly in the process.



Addressing the media at a press conference, Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of CHASS, Kyei Baffour said the policy may force private schools in the country to fade out. He stated that the number of students who were admitted into private schools this year turned out to be very minimal because they were not included in the Computerized School Selection Placement System.



"Private schools are not enlisted in the CSSPS so students cannot even select them. Students are not coming to private schools this year because the posting system has been unfair to private schools. All private schools should be enrolled unto the system to give students the chance to select them.", Mr. Kyei Baffour said.



The start of the 2017/18 academic year has seen anxious parents and their wards flood public high schools nationwide to confirm placement in the schools, but indications are that private high schools are seeing little to no activity.



"Private schools do not charge expensively as people think, there are some facilities that add to the cost but when subsidized by government it makes it more affordable", Kyei Baffour advised parents.



CHASS says government did not consider the possible negative effects to the private education sector before implementing the policy. They, therefore, called on government to restructure the tenets of the policy so that they can benefit from the flagship education programme.