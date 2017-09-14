Teachers Of Alorkpem Are Wonderful!

Library Image Related Stories Alorkpem is an Island community located at Ada in the Greater Accra Region.



Just like many other rural communities in Ghana, schools in the community lack certain infrastructure that make teaching and learning convenient.



But teachers in this community have not given up on their call to instil knowledge in their pupils.



To promote reading culture among students in their schools, teachers have created libraries from resources available.



Using the skill of art and craft to aid learning, an interesting traditional library with books kept in baskets hanged on trees with wooden tree logs as seats have been created. This is the Library at the premises of some schools in the community.



This is innovative and worth emulating so anytime you visit the community don’t forget to grab a book from the basket and read.