Parents Urged To Be Responsible In Their Wards Education

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has visited some selected schools in Accra to observe "My First Day at School" with a call on parents to ensure they play their responsible roles to maintain their children in school.



The visit, made in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, was to encourage pupils who were entering kindergarten for the first time to feel welcomed in their new environment.



Schools visited included Adentan Community Kindergarten, Ogbojo Presbyterian Basic School, and Adjiriganor Adenta Municipal Assembly Kindergarten and were presented with reading books, pencil case filled with pencils and souvenirs.



Professor Kwesi Opoku Amankwa, GES Director General, said the Ministry considered the initiative as an important one in the lives of new kindergarten pupils to enable them fit in the new environment they found themselves in.



He said the GES as well as the Ministry of Education was looking at the future of the pupils and not only their first day in school, hence the need to give this support and encouragement to help the children.



Prof Amankwa said government had identified education as critical in the building of a cohesive and prosperous country, whose children and young people, would be equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and aptitudes to compete with the best in the world and was hopeful that this gesture would ensure the children remained in school.



Mr Yaw Boabeng Asamoah, the MP for Adenta Constituency said Ghana had made significant history with the launch of the Free SHS Policy saying; teachers also have a space in the revolution that is going on and urged them to engage government constructively to ensure that every teacher benefitted.



Mr Alexander Nii Noi Adumua, the Adenta Municipal Chief Executive, advised the senior pupils to act as elder brothers and sisters to the new pupils to create an enabling environment for them.



Mrs Mary Hammond, the Coordinator of My First Day at School, urged parents not to shirk their responsibilities towards their children but to ensure that the children had good education, which ensured their future success.