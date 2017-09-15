Don’t Run Schools Like Your Properties - Education Ministry Warns SHS Heads

Related Stories The Ministry of Education has warned various heads of Senior High Schools in the country to stop running the schools like their own properties.



According to him, such Heads when caught will be dealt with severely.



The Ghana Education Service has dismissed headmasters of two Senior High Schools in the country over extortion in the ongoing admissions under the free SHS policy.



The sacked headmasters are; Wisdom Blazu of the Pentecost SHS in the Eastern Region and Assistant Headmaster of Daffour Senior High School, Rev S.P Eleworkor.



They are to be re-posted outside their respective schools back to the classroom to teach.



They were relieved from their post in a statement issued by the Ghana Education Service Thursday.



The statement further said a total of nine other school administrators have been interdicted.



All 11 were slapped with sanctions by the GES Council after they were found to have charged unapproved fees in the wake of the implementation of the free SHS by the government.



But speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, Deputy Education Minister, Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum explained that the Ministry is keenly following activities at the various secondary schools and that the various heads should comply with directives from the Ministry and the Ghana Education service.



Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, deputy Education Minister also directed parents who have issues to report it to the various district and regional education offices.



Answering some question on the free SHS policy an issues raised by the minority on the successful implementation of the free SHS, he explained that the erstwhile NDC government was indebted to their own progressive free SHS.



"We are still paying the arrears of the progressive free SHS which the NDC government refused to pay," he explained.