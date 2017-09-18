Pupils Opt For Schools Benefiting From School Feeding

Library Image Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Osei Assibey Antwi, has expressed serious concern about increasing migration of school pupils from the public basic schools in the metropolis to join schools which are directly benefitting from the School Feeding Programme.



According to him, government will soon extend the programme to all basic schools in the country.



There is, therefore, no need for pupils in schools not yet benefitting from the School Feeding Programme to enrol in schools already benefitting from the programme, he explained.



The Mayor reiterated government's commitment to make quality education very accessible to the citizenry through the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy.



He, therefore, urged the pupils to learn hard in order to benefit from the policy since it is the surest way to bridge the education gap between the rich and the poor in the society.



Assibey Antwi made these known during his visit to some basic schools in the metropolis last week for ‘My First Day at School’.



The visit afforded him the opportunity to identify infrastructure gaps in the basic schools within the metropolis, which impede effective teaching and learning.



Among these were the encroachment of school lands by private developers, as well as uncompleted physical infrastructure.



The schools Assibey Antwi visited were Kyirapatre Saint Mary Anglican Junior High School, Amakom Abrotia M/A Basic School, K.O. Methodist Basic School, Kwadaso M/A Basic School, Nwamase M/A Basic School and Africa Faith M/A Basic School at Santasi Anyinam.



Accompanied by the Metro Director of Education, Alexander Ata Asante, the Mayor presented some educational materials such as books and pencils and snack to the fresh pupils.