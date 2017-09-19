Brong Ahafo Minister Impounds 8 Trucks Loaded With Illegal Lumber

The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh Related Stories The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has led a team of police personnel to impounded eight trucks loaded with illegal lumber and heading towards Burkina Faso.



The impounding of the eight trucks took place at Potor in the Kintampo North District of the Brong Ahafo Region last Sunday after tipoff.



Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh noted that his quest in stopping the syndicate in the illegal chainsaw operations will continue despite the saboteurs.



He noted that the forest is depleting at an alarming rate through illegal logging by chainsaw operators and other harmful practices, hence the need to contain the situation.



After the impounding of the trucks, it was detected that they had no permission covering the lumber.



The eight vehicles are currently parked at the premises of Forestry Commission in Sunyani as investigation continues into the incident.

Asomah-Cheremeh also urged opinion leaders, especially chiefs in the region, to support the fight against illegal chainsaw and other negative practices against the environment.



The Minister, in a similar incident, about four months ago impounded five trucks at Banda Ahenkro which were loaded with illegal lumber and heading towards Burkina Faso.



Opoku Adomako, Director at the Timber Inspection Development Division of the Forestry Commission in the region, who was alleged to be providing the escort, denied the allegation of escorting the trucks.



Adomako stated that the trucks were arrested by the commission at Babator, near Kintampo, but because of lack of parking space, they were taking them to Buipe in the Northern Region for parking.