Konadu Doesn’t Own Nsawam Cannery

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings A time will come that all state enterprises forcefully taken by the former first family will be restored to the state, a former Member of Parliament for Bechem in the Brong-Ahafo Region, Mrs. Lucy Aning, under the administration of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has said.



She added: “The Nsawam Cannery is not for Konadu for her to take it; whatever she’s taken will come back to the state. The state will surely recover all state assets that have fallen into private hands.”



Speaking on the matter, Mrs. Aning expressed indignation at the current crop of politicians who were only interested in amassing wealth for themselves and families.



According to her, the country was undoubtedly on the edge, as the “current breed of politicians have lost their sense of patriotism.”



This, she said, has implications for peace and security that could destabilise the country, if leaders of the country do not restore order.



Mrs. Aning condemned Ghanaian leaders for failing to protect the interest of the majority population and doing nothing to eliminate the neo-colonialism manifesting in all spheres of life.



“I am disappointed we are cruising on a wrong way. If we would have continued the Housing Corporation started some years back, we wouldn’t be facing some of the social problems we see now. Let’s ask ourselves who the high rise apartments all over town belong to? Is it for Ghanaians? The neo-colonialism is what is manifesting. People don’t have places to live in; if we had implemented the housing corporation we wouldn’t be facing all these problems. Average Ghanaians will have places to sleep in.



“I can’t sleep because of the issues we are facing as a country. If we don’t encourage patriotism we will sink as a nation. The fishing vessels that we purchased from Russia, where are all of them? The GNTC stores, a hub for Made in Ghana goods, who own those stores, the State Enterprises and so on, I’m saddened by the downturn.”



…The defunct Nsawam cannery that used to produce canned foods for export for us to get foreign exchange and the likes have all been sold out. We need to erase colonial mentality. Nkrumah taught us to produce Made in Ghana goods. We have abandoned all our factories; what are we talking about, why can’t we revive those factories for people to get employment?

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings,’ company, Carridem Development Company (CDC), a limited liability company, bought Nsawam Food Cannery for 2.9 billion cedis.



Mrs. Rawlings told an Accra High Court in 2006 that CDC paid the money to the Divestiture Implementation Committee (DIC) in installments with the last installment being paid in 2000.