Free SHS: Students Posted To ‘Ghost’ Schools

Reliable information reaching Today has it that the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) has posted some first-year Senior High School (SHS) students to non-existing schools.



This, according to a close source at the education ministry, has come about due to the rushed implementation of the free SHS policy which was a key campaign promise by New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the December 7, 2016 poll.



One of such ‘ghost schools’ is the Drobonso Community Day Senior High School at Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region which is currently under construction.



The school, which is the first and the only SHS in the district, is part of the Community Day Schools constructed under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama-led administration.



Sadly, some students from the Greater Accra and Western Regions who were posted to the day school as first years, had no option than to go back to their various towns.



Officials at both the ministry and GES are tight-lipped, but an officer at the Sekyere Afram Plains District Education Directorate who spoke with Today on condition of anonymity confirmed and hinted that officials at the district had taken details of the stranded students who will be forwarded to the regional office for them to be reposted.



According to the source, the district director of education by the time existing school heads were submitting names of schools also submitted the name of the school which was yet be in operation.



The facility by the head master’s estimation was about 80 per cent complete” so they thought it would be ready by the start of the 2017/18 academic year.



But, unfortunately that did not happen because as at January 2017, the contractor had not been on site.