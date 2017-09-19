University Teachers Snub UTAG

Related Stories University teachers appear to have defied a call for a strike action by its parent body, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



The strike called by UTAG was to protest what it describes as an attack on academic freedom by a court.



A Winneba High Court had early this year, instructed the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba, Prof. Mawutor Avorkeh, to step aside until a case brought against him and the University Council had been determined.



UTAG was unimpressed by the ruling of the court and has begun a series of action, one of which is a strike to protest the ruling.



But the call for a strike has received little or no backing at all from university teachers.



Even the university against whom the court ruling was made has deserted the call for a strike, with the lecturers attending to the call of the lecture halls.



Checks by Joy News indicated that teaching and learning were going on smoothly at the University of Education, Winneba.



At the University of Ghana, Legon, reports indicated that the situation on campus does not look like a strike has been declared.



He said lectures at the University of Ghana Business School, as well as the Jones Quartey Building were ongoing with many of the halls full to capacity.



Some of the students who spoke to journalists hoped lectures will go on smoothly.



Some of the lecturers who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity said while they sympathise with the parent body they do not support the call for a strike.



They believe UTAG was using a sledge hammer to kill an ant.



Even though they have received a copy of the directive from UTAG to embark on a strike, they have decided to boycott the directive.



The situation at the Cape Coast University was no different. Lectures were ongoing at the various lecture halls.



And though the lecturers had received the call to strike they had decided to defy the order.



At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi the lecture halls were full to capacity with no sign of a strike action.