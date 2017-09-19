Teachers Entreated To Offer Their Best

Library Image Related Stories The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, has entreated teachers to offer their best to pupils at the lower primary to lay a good foundation for their future.



He said for children to excel academically in their respective chosen future careers, a good foundation must be laid, for which reason teachers and other stakeholders should lend their support towards the effective teaching and mentoring of pupils in schools.



The MCE was speaking during a visit to some schools in the municipality to welcome children into kindergarten and Primary One for the 2017/2018 academic year.



This year’s open-day programme in the municipality was on the theme: “Academic excellence for a fulfilling future.’’



As part of activities marking the day, the children were presented with school uniforms, pencils, crayons, biscuits and fruit drinks to motivate them to stay in school.



Mr Tetteh said the government was determined to support the education directorate in the municipality to ensure that there was effective teaching and learning in schools in the area.



The Municipal Education Director, Madam Rose Yaa Akanyi, said her outfit would continue to play its monitoring role to enable pupils and students to receive quality education.



She also urged other stakeholders, including parents and guardians, to play their part effectively.



For his part, the Headteacher of Odumase-Krobo Aklo Primary School, Mr George Agbetorwu, thanked the MCE and officers from the education directorate for their visit and intervention which he said would motivate both teachers and pupils in teaching and learning.