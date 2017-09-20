BECE Candidates Threaten To Commit Suicide

Related Stories The 2017 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates at Nzema in the Western region have threatened to commit suicide over the cancellation of their papers by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).



The angry BECE candidates have also threatened to attack their former teachers.



In 2017, the leakage of BECE questions has resulted in the cancellation of papers bringing untoward hardship on students.



Over 400,000 candidates from over 15,000 public and private schools who sat for the exam at 1,702 centres across the country had their papers cancelled.



Parents are sometimes asked to pay for the re-sit of the papers, while the candidates would have to spend long hours preparing again for the canceled papers.



Some of the students, according to Accra-based Starr FM, "When we heard the results were in, I went to check and I realized English Language was not part so I attempted suicide but fortunately my uncle saw me and took it away from me, it's very depressing to see your mates going to school while you sit at home because someone has decided to withhold our results."



"I don’t understand why they have withheld my results, my mates are going to school and I’m here at home if nothing is done about the situation I will drink rat poison and end my life," the angry candidates said.