I'm Disapointed In Some SHS Heads - Nana Bee

Related Stories Deputy Director of the National Service Scheme, Henry Nana Boakye has said he is disappointed in SHS headmasters who claim government precisely Ghana Education Service [GES] has posted more students than they demanded.



“How can GES give you more than your capacity after you have communicated to them the exact space available in your various institutions? In fact, I am surprised some school heads are complaining that students more than their capacity have been posted to their outfit,” Nana Bee stressed on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme.



According to Nana Bee as he affectionately called, he does not understand the reason for which those allegations are being leveled against the government because there were series of meetings with the stakeholders, especially school heads before the free SHS policy was introduced.



“So why this blame on government,” he fumed.



He noted that school authorities who are trying various means to sabotage the President’s free SHS initiative should as well prepare themselves to face the full rigors of the laws.



