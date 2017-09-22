New Training Module For Teachers Launched

Library Iamge Related Stories An educational training module to equip teachers with modern teaching techniques has been launched.



The new training module, the Education and Management Training (EDMAT) Foundation, will build the capacity of the human resource in the educational chain for national development.



The student-centred module will also challenge students to take ownership of their learning strategy.



Under the training module, headteachers and administrators of educational institutions would be given a challenge to manage educational resources.



The teachers will acquire skills that will enable them to manage school activities and projects efficiently under the EDMAT module.



The module will be implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES).



It will take the form of workshops and seminars that will cover all aspects of school management and leadership.



Student’s performance



At the launch in Accra last Tuesday, the Executive Director of EDMAT Foundation, Dr Robert Okyne, observed that Ghanaian students who were average performers often excelled with distinction when they studied in foreign schools.



According to him, a study of the phenomenon established that there were favourable educational systems designed to meet the peculiar needs of all students, regardless of their ability to perform.



He, therefore, underscored the need for the restructuring of the teaching techniques and methodologies in Ghana to enhance education delivery.



Cooperation



The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said government would cooperate with institutions, including EDMAT Foundation, in building the capacity of human resource in the sector.



In a speech read on his behalf by the Director for Private Schools at GES, Dr Samuel Ntow, he said teachers were required to teach in increasing multicultural classrooms, place greater premium on integrating students with special learning because the role and functions of schools were experiencing significant changes.



