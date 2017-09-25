Prempeh College Threatens To Sack Students Who Fail Exams

Related Stories School authorities at Prempeh College in the Ashanti Region have threatened to dismiss about fifty one (51) students for failing their end of term promotional examination.



Their dismissal was in order to decongest classrooms for beneficiaries for the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



Mother of one of the students Maame Yaa Asantewaa narrating her ordeal to Kumasi-based Abusua FM said the authorities of the school have cautioned the 51 repeated students to leave the school since they can’t enjoy the free SHS policy.



She said though all the 51 repeated students including her son are still in the school, their names are not in the register of the school.



According to her, "I went to the school yesterday 24th September 2017 and my son told me that though they’re still on campus, they are really not part of the school. They don’t have opportunity to go to dining hall and their names are not in the school register."