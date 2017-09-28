Parents Advised To Check Performance Of Wards In School

Related Stories Renowned educationist and former Headmaster of the Kumasi T. I Ahmadiyya Senior High School (SHS)in the Ashanti Region Mr I. K Gyasi has urged parents to follow the performance of their wards in school with keen interest especially those at boarding.



His call comes after reports that about 51 students had been sacked by authorities at Prempeh College in Kumasi due to poor performance in their examination.



Some students of the Kumasi giant senior high school which won this year’s national science and Maths quiz were sacked by the school authorities as their terminal results were below the school’s requirement.



Some parents whose wards fell victim to this sacking, earlier in an interview seemed to have little or no knowledge about the performance of their wards.



But Mr I.K. Gyasi believed parents should not look unconcerned about the academic activities of their children when they leave for school.



He said parents of affected students could have gotten a hint of the sack if they had monitored the performance of their children at the school.



“Why must parents turn a blind eye on the progress of their wards in school and not check on them as well as study their performance reports,” he wondered.



According to him, as good parents, regular checks and visits to schools and attending PTA meetings would give accurate details on the performance and lifestyle of children in schools.



“I am sure this sacking of students at Prempeh College could have been avoided if these parents had been visiting the school,” he added.



Mr Gyasi again called on parents to establish good relationships with their ward’s teachers to enhance their performance and to also have first hand information about the activities of their wards in school.



