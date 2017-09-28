Chief Sacks Headmaster For Disobeying Him

Related Stories Abesim Community Senior High School at Abesim in Sunyani Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region is on the verge of collapse as the chief of the town, Nana Kumi Acheaw II sacked the headmaster, Michael Kofi Djan on allegation of disobeying his orders.



As a result, the headmaster, Mr. Kofi Djan left en bloc with most of the students and tutors leaving the school virtually empty. The chief was also alleged to have threatened the headmaster’s life for leaving the school.



The headmaster was said to have reported the death threat to the Abesim police, but the police were unable to deal with the matter and advised Mr Djan to seek the intervention of a higher chief.



The Sunyani Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Franklin Kramo confirmed this to Daily Guide but said the issue had already been settled.



Explaining the circumstances that led to his dismissal, the former headmaster who is now heading another institution said the chief accused him of disobeying his orders when he (headmaster)withdrew GH¢ 5,000 from the school’s coffers to pay for facility user fees to enable 254 final year students write last year’s WASSCE at an examination centre.



According to him, the chief was peeved because he had earlier refused his (chief’s) request to withdraw GH¢ 8,000 from the school account for his personal use. He explained that he did that because Nana Kumi Acheaw had earlier collected GH¢ 2,500, and another GH¢500 from the school’s coffers at various times and had not paid back. He alleged that the chief had even taken GH¢ 23,000 from the school’s accountant without his (headmaster) knowledge. He stressed that the monies were collected for the chief by one Rev. Ampaaben Twum who is the chief’s representative on the school’s board.



When DAILY GUIDE contacted the chief on phone, he asked the reporter to meet him personally and threatened to sue the paper if anything untoward is published about him.