Let’s Support Free SHS To Succeed - GES PRO

Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged the general public to support the government's Free Senior High School (SHS) programme to succeed.



Speaking at a town-hall meeting, which was organised by the Akatsi North District Assembly recently, Mr. Anthony Amoah said the programme would enable most children to acquire SHS education, noting, “We have to support the government to run the Free SHS programme. Most children are in school now due to this fee-free programme and we must support it to succeed.”



“There is no way that the Free SHS programme can be successful without the support of all of us. Now, it is a matter of the child being helped to study harder and being motivated to pass his or her examinations so as to enjoy free, quality senior high school education”, he added.



Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, the District Chief Executive of Akatsi North, assured the participants of the resolve of the Akufo-Addo-led government to improve the living conditions of citizens through massive job creation and free access to quality education.



In another development, Mr. Anthony Amoah donated used clothes, school bags and pairs of shoes to pupils in some 21 schools in the Akatsi North District, including Ave-Afiadenyigba Islamic, Ave-Afiadenyigba R/C, Ave-Afiadenyigba D/A, Ave-Hevi D/A, Ave-Metsrikasa D/A, Ave-Bame D/A, Ave-Wuata D/A, Ave-Havi D/A, Ave-Dzadzepe E/P, Ave-Dakpa R/C Primary, Ave-Posmonu D/A, Elinam International, Ave-Kpeduhoe D/A, Ave-Amule D/A, Ave-Atanve D/A, Ave-Dzalele D/A, Ave-Kpegbadza Presbyterian, Avega D/A, Agormor D/A, Avevi D/A basic schools and Free-Star Academy.



He urged the teachers at separate meetings to work hard as “knowledge givers and as counselors of our pupils” as he told the pupils to be motivated by the Free SHS programme to study hard.