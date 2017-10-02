23 Students Of KNUST Suspended For Misconduct

Related Stories Authorities of Unity Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have suspended 23 students for misconduct for a period of one week.



The students who are mostly first years were suspended for hooting at a female colleague who came to the Hall.



The Public Relations Officer of Unity Hall, Dominic Donkor was among the students who were suspended for hooting at the lady.



The Disciplinary Committee Chairman, Mr. Nathaniel Arthur said in as much as hooting at ladies was overlooked in the Hall, it was not appropriate for residents of the hall to engage in the act.



"This is uncalled for and discriminatory all students should learn to quite from it," the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee said on Focus FM.