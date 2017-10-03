Free SHS: Heads To Submit Full Enrolment List Tomorrow

Related Stories The management of Ghana Education Service (GES) is requesting all heads of senior high schools (SHSs) to go into their portal to enrol every student who has been placed in their schools and submit their full enrolment list not later than tomorrow, October 4, 2017.



This directive by GES follows a successful end of the 2017 Computer Selection and School Placement (CSSPS) on September 30 for qualified candidates into senior high schools, which commenced on September 1 this year.



In a statement signed by acting Director-General of Education, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, all heads have also been requested to provide full update of their current situation in terms of furniture, teaching and learning materials.



This is also to inform and guide management in its decision and immediate actions required to ensure full implementation of the Free SHS programme.

Management of the GES wished to

express it sincere appreciation to parents and all stakeholders for their co-operation and support in making the placement a success.



