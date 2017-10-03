UHAS Rusticates 5 Students

Related Stories The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has rusticated five students for examination malpractices in the second semester of the 2016/2017 academic year.



Two other students are to be expelled from the university over examination-related misconduct, Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of the University, said at the six matriculation of newly admitted students for the 2017/2018 academic year.



He said UHAS “takes examinations very seriously and abhors examination malpractices” and urged the fresh students to read and abide by all regulations governing the conduct of students, especially on the conduct of examinations in the students’ handbook.



Prof Gyapong told the freshers that they were admitted as individuals and would therefore be responsible individually for all actions throughout their stay in the university.



He said in the last five years, the institution had made significant progress and asked the students to take advantage of facilities and opportunities there to excel.



Prof Gyapong said the university was gratified that a major challenge faced by students in the past was gradually being resolved with the inception of Metro Mass Transit Services, which he said provides transport services for students and staff.



The vice chancellor urged the students to build long-lasting relationships with their colleagues and be disciplined by imbibing the values and ethos of the university.