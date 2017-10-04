KNUST Admits 13-Yr-Old To Pursue BSC Mathematics

Related Stories Miss Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, a 13-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwa of Space Workers College, has been admitted as the youngest ever at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



The girl, a native of Anyimon , Berekum in the Brong-Ahafo Region, and who lives at Prempeh College, Kumasi, where her father is a Senior Tutor, went to Christ Our Hope International School in Kumasi, and later to Abraham Lincoln Junior High School (JHS), where she wrote the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in JHS 1 at the Justice International School Asuofua in the Ashanti Region.



According to Mr. Kwadwo Gyan-Darkwa, she then entered St. Louis Senior High at age 10 and offered General Science, and continued to complete her Senior High (SHS) education at age 12 plus.



Mr. Gyan-Darkwah disclosed further that Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, was born on May 29, 204 in Kumasi.



