Kwahu Aduamoa Girls School Left To Rot

Related Stories The chiefs and people of Kwahu-Aduamoa are deeply upset about a girls’ senior high school (SHS) in the community, which has been left abandoned.



Structures including classrooms, dormitories, headmaster’s bungalow, dining hall and water reservoir built for the school are now rotting.



Retired educationist Kwadwo Asiedu said it was heart-breaking to see the investment go to waste and appealed to the government to act quickly to save the situation.



He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) of the readiness of the community to support any move by the government to get the school going.



He added that its operation could be of immense benefit, considering the large number of students entering SHS because of the introduction of the fee-free policy.



The project was initiated by the Sanaahemaa of Kwahu-Aduamoa, Nana Kate Abankwah, to promote girl-child education but she was forced to hand it over to the government due to financial constraints.



Mr. Kwesi Boafo, the Kwahu East District Director of Education, said given its closeness to the Nkwatia SHS, they were looking at the possibility of making it part of the latter.



He said he was confident that the necessary documentation could be done to pave way for its operation.