Develop Thirst For Reading— Zanetor

Zanetor Rawlings Related Stories Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Constituency, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has urged children and the youth in the country to be the best that they can be as the country’s future depends on them.



Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings, who read and interacted with over 100 children at ‘Raising Readers’, a partnered initiative between Tigo and Raising Readers Ghana held at the Osu Presby Cluster of Schools over the weekend, told the children to develop a thirst for reading.



“Opportunities like Raising Readers initiative present a platform for which one can have a closer access to children and help them with reading and broaden their knowledge. Children, I am very proud of you for coming here on a Saturday to read.



“And I am also happy to witness that the books you are reading are written by Ghanaians. I would like to encourage you to take your education seriously and discover the joy of books,” said Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings, who was also excited about the turnout and the commitment of the volunteers to help children read.



While encouraging the children to take their education seriously, she commended Tigo and Raising Readers Ghana for bringing the community reading sessions to her constituency.



She also urged parents who are able to find time and read with their children to inspire a love of learning in them. “These children are our greatest asset and we should help them succeed in life.”



Since it was launched in April 2017, over 3,000 children within the Great Accra region have so far benefited from the community reading sessions.