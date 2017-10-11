Free SHS Is A Revolution - Daasebre Prof. Oti Boateng

Prof. Oti Boateng Related Stories The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng has reiterated the need to properly guard and sustain the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy as a national treasure.



He said, in other to ensure its sustainability, funding, dynamic teacher incentive and effective student motivation should be employed in the programme to ensure success.



Daasebre Prof. Oti Boateng was speaking at the 23rd National Best Teachers Awards ceremony organised at Koforidua.



The celebration was on the theme, "Teaching in freedom, empowering teachers".



He said the teacher is a pivot around which the educational system resolved and indicated that the quality of tuition was fundamental to quality education.



Daasebre Prof. Oti Boateng emphasised the need to make the teacher incentive-system and development a robust policy to ensure that high quality teaching occured within a competitive institutional and professional system.



He said the ultimate goal of the system must ensure a highly qualified teacher in every classroom across the country to ensure that no child was left behind.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour in his address said the region currently had teacher population of over 50,000 manning 105 Senior High and Technical Schools and numerous basic schools across the region.



He indicated that enrollment at both the basic and SHS currently stood at 860,000 and said performance of schools at both the basic and second cycle levels was something to be proud of although there was room for improvement.



He noted that teachers were key to the national development because they imparted knowledge and skills to the children thereby producing quality human resource to help in the transformational agenda of the country.