Minister Lauds Private Universities

Professor Kwesi Yankah Related Stories Minister in-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah, has admonished Ghanaians to stop having bad impressions about private universities in the country.



He said this over the weekend at the 14th graduation and 23rd matriculation of the Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of the Brong Ahafo Region



Professor Yankah noted that the negative perception some people had about private universities was affecting the progress of education in the country.



According to him, the perception that private universities produce half-baked graduates was not true.



He, however, said the perception may be true “as some private universities are not worth writing home about.”



Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University College of Ghana, Professor Daniels Ofori-Obeng, urged the graduands to be courageous as they go out to face the world.



He also admonished the matriculants to make good use of their time, and not lose focus on the reason why they were in the school.



He revealed that plans were far-advanced by the university to establish a law school which will be called Marian Law School.



He further revealed that as part of CUCG’s quest to get a Presidential Charter, a committee which was set up had submitted its report with a roadmap for the application of the Presidential Charter in January 2019.



In all 889 students graduated with degrees, diploma and post-graduate diploma.