Samira to Sponsor 13yr Old KNUST Student

Related Stories The second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia has offered to sponsor Ruth Gyan-Darkwa, a brilliant 13-year-old SHS student enrolled in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) who spoke on behalf of the second lady said, “the second lady of Ghana was touched by the performance of Ruth and so she has offered to sponsor her education at KNUST and not only that, she will also cater for the medical expenses of Ruth’s parent and other expenses. She has also promised to do same for any child who will equally excel in this regard to further his or her education”.



Mrs. Bawumia is giving the young student the opportunity to strive for the best without inhibiton. This opportunity will encourage other students to work hard as she promises to do same for any student who excelled in that regard.



Chairman Wontumi vowed to sponsor Josephine Gyan-Darkwa to pursue a career in medicine in Germany to become a medical doctor, the 15-year-old sister of Ruth who also excelled in the exams.



“I was touched when I saw the results of Josephine who equally did well so I will also sponsor her to become the medical doctor she wants to become so she will return and help Mother Ghana”.



The girls and their parents showed their gratitude for the support of the second lady and Chairman Wontumi and swore to make them proud by taking their books serious.