Hope For 36,000 BECE Candidates Not Placed In SHSs

library image Related Stories The 36,000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who failed to qualify for placements into senior high schools (SHSs) and technical institutes (TIs) have been given the opportunity to improve upon their grades.



The candidates were not placed because they scored either grade eight or nine in English and Mathematics, thereby preventing them from continuing to SHSs/TIs to enjoy the Free SHS Programme, which started last month.



However, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is giving those affected candidates, as well as those who have never written the examination; first timers, the opportunity to resit or write the BECE.



This is after the WAEC opened registration for next year’s BECE For private candidates to enable students who could not get placement in any school to resit and improve on their grades.



Under this dispensation, candidates have been given up to November 30, this year, to register for the examination.



The Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, told the Junior Graphic that resitters would have to provide the index numbers they used when they sat for the BECE previously.



In the case of first timers, she said, they would have to be 16 years and above, and would be required to provide their birth certificates during the registration exercise.



“It is illegal for school candidates to enter for this examination,” she warned and added that those who flouted the directive would have their results cancelled.



Mrs Teye-Cudjoe noted that candidates desirous of registering for the examination could go online; www.waecgh.org to read the manual for registration before proceeding to register.



She said registration was biometric and online for all candidates and that candidates were required to capture their fingerprints at internet cafes with the requisite equipment to begin registration.



‘Without fingerprints of the bonafide candidate, the registration is null and void,” she said and explained that upon the submission of entries, online candidates should print an invoice which they would submit to some designated banks including Zenith Bank, Ecobank and the Bank of Africa, to effect payment by cash.



The 2018 BECE For Private Candidates, which is the fourth since its inception, will be written in February next year.



A total of 1,379 candidates sat for the examination this year. Last year, 1,418 candidates took part in the examination, while 1,181 candidates sat for the maiden edition of the examination in 2015.